Match preview: OL Reign v. San Diego Wave

After a three-week break in play, OL Reign will be back at home on Friday night for an NWSL Challenge Cup match against the San Diego Wave. The game kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S., along with TSN+ (Canada) and the NWSL website (international viewers).

OL Reign will be without eight players who are with their national teams for the World Cup. San Diego is missing five players, including U.S. players Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma and goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

With a win, the Reign could clinch the top spot in the NWSL Challenge Cup West group, which would put them through to the semifinals on September 6.

“The squad has looked good. Training has been really sharp, very eager to go out and try to put a good performance together tomorrow to solidify top of the group,” head coach Laura Harvey said in a pre-match press conference.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Friday’s match.

Recent results

Before the break, OL Reign slogged through a 1-0 road loss to the Orlando Pride, with tired bodies eager for the break. They’ll be more rested than San Diego, who had a Challenge Cup match against Portland last Friday — a 4-1 loss at Providence Park. On July 8, the same weekend OL Reign last played, San Diego drew 2-2 with the Washington Spirit.

Challenge Cup standings

With just one Challenge Cup match remaining after Friday, OL Reign sits at the top of the West group with a 3-0-1 record (10 points). San Diego has 3 points with a 1-3-0 record.

2023 Challenge Cup Standings Club Record Points Club Record Points OL Reign 3-0-1 10 Portland Thorns 2-2-0 6 Angel City 1-2-1 4 San Diego 1-3-0 3

Head to Head

This is the fourth meeting between the Reign and Wave in 2023. The Reign are 3-0-0 in regular season and Challenge Cup play against San Diego this year, and 5-0-2 all-time. The last time they faced off, in June, the Reign won 2-1 thanks to a Bethany Balcer brace.

Who to watch

Jaedyn Shaw was our player to watch when the Reign last faced San Diego in June, and she scored in that match. Shaw is both a great passer with good vision and a great goal-scorer. At just 18, she has four goals and two assists in all competitions this season. The Reign will need to keep an eye on her all match.

Morgan ➡️ Shaw ➡️ Stunner pic.twitter.com/GaPnYT6D8G — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) June 25, 2023

45': Jaedyn Shaw & Makenzy Doniak get subbed on



47': Jaedyn Shaw & Makenzy Doniak connect to give San Diego Wave the lead ⚽️



Stream the game for FREE on CBS Sports Golazo Network available on the @CBSSports App and @PlutoTV. pic.twitter.com/L5NvZwfF78 — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) June 4, 2023

What to Watch

An organized defense

Matches between OL Reign and San Diego are typically close affairs. That’s because both teams work hard defensively to be hard to beat. That’s what Harvey expects again from the Wave on Friday.

“I expect what I always expect from them — well organized, solid defensively, going to be difficult to break down, and a threat. It’s always a good matchup when we play each other, and our group is in a really good place.”

Threats in the air

After injuries earlier this season, midfielder Taylor Kornieck is getting more minutes again. She’s dangerous in the air and likes to sneak into the box with late runs. Kornieck is also a threat on set pieces, as she showed late against Portland last week.

Taylor Kornieck pulls one back for @sandiegowavefc



Catch all the action NOW on @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/W6Zv0AlZSK — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 22, 2023

“Their aerial presence has been a key factor for them,” midfielder Marley Canales said ahead of the match. “Something that every team around the league now knows — something they look for that they’re very dominant in. I think we have our own group of players and people that can challenge aerially as well, so I think that’s going to be a battle.”

Another clean sheet?

After four Challenge Cup matches, the Reign have earned four clean sheets while scoring six goals. Goalkeepers Claudia Dickey and Laurel Ivory have rotated through the Challenge Cup and proven themselves in big moments. Combined, the two goalkeepers have made 15 saves in four matches. Can they get a league-leading fifth shutout on Friday?

This save =



See you back at @lumenfield in 48 hours, Reign fam!#ReignSupreme pic.twitter.com/oJ5zJa1rng — OL Reign (@OLReign) May 4, 2023

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Pending league report

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA), Alana Cook (USA), Sofia Huerta (USA), Jordyn Huitema (CAN), Rose Lavelle (USA), Quinn (CAN), Megan Rapinoe (USA), Emily Sonnett (USA)

San Diego Wave

OUT: Pending league report

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Naomi Girma (USA), Sofia Jakobsson (SWE), Alex Morgan (USA), Kailen Sheridan (CAN), Emily van Egmond (AUS)

How to Watch

OL Reign kicks off against the San Diego Wave at 7 PM PT on Friday, July 28. The match will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website (international).