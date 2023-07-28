 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OL Reign pick up 2024 contract option for Phoebe McClernon

Defender missed first half of 2023 with back injury but recently returned to play.

By Steve Voght
/ new
Mike Russell / Sounder at Heart

OL Reign continue to solidify their roster for 2024, announcing on Friday that they have picked up the contract option of defender Phoebe McClernon. The defender is in her second season with OL Reign after spending her rookie year in Orlando.

“I’m looking forward to staying with OL Reign for another year. I was grateful to have their support as I recovered from my injury earlier this season and know that I will only continue to improve in such a high-level environment,” said McClernon in a team release.

McClernon, 25, missed the first half of the 2023 season with a back injury, returning to play in the club’s most recent Challenge Cup match against Portland on June 28. She has also appeared in both of the team’s regular-season matches since then. Last season she made 10 regular-season appearances and also played in two 2022 Challenge Cup games.

“Phoebe McClernon is a seasoned player in the NWSL and she’s worked tirelessly to come back from a significant injury; we’re not only pleased to see her back in action with OL Reign now, but into the 2024 season as well,” said OL Reign general manager Lesle Gallimore in a team release. “Phoebe is a competitor that will always give her team a chance to win.”

