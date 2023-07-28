After a three-week break — and nearly a month without a home match — OL Reign is back at home tonight for a Challenge Cup group stage match. They’ll face the San Diego Wave in a game that kicks off at 7 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website (international viewers).

After completing four of six Challenge Cup group stage games, OL Reign sits at the top of the West group with a 3-0-1 record (10 points). San Diego is at the bottom with 3 points and a 1-3-0 record. The Reign can clinch the West group and a spot in the Challenge Cup semifinals with a win tonight.

OL Reign will be without eight players who are with their national teams for the World Cup. San Diego is without five.

What to Watch

OL Reign’s attack: The Reign attack has had mixed results in the Challenge Cup, although they found three goals against San Diego in their road Challenge Cup match. With several key players gone for the World Cup, can OL Reign find their offensive rhythm?

Winning duels: San Diego is a hard team to beat, and they are strong and dangerous in the air. OL Reign will likely rely on players like Olivia Van der Jagt, who is winning 67% of her aerial duels, in the midfield. Can the Reign win duels in other spots on the pitch?

Defensive shape: The Reign haven't given up a goal in four Challenge Cup games. Their defense has been stellar. Can they keep that going?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Jess Fishlock (leg)

QUESTIONABLE: Kelly Ann Livingstone (leg)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA), Alana Cook (USA), Sofia Huerta (USA), Jordyn Huitema (CAN), Rose Lavelle (USA), Quinn (CAN), Megan Rapinoe (USA), Emily Sonnett (USA)

San Diego Wave

OUT: Kristen McNabb (hip)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Naomi Girma (USA), Sofia Jakobsson (SWE), Alex Morgan (USA), Kailen Sheridan (CAN), Emily van Egmond (AUS)

Referees

Lineups

Your Starting XI San Diego Wave FC



2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup



Highlights

HALFTIME and it’s scoreless between OL Reign and San Diego Wave FC.

71’ - After Ryanne Brown wins the penalty, BETHANY BALCER GIVES OL REIGN THE LEAD FROM THE MARK! 1-0.

Taking a break from scoring goals with her head, @bethanybalcer does it by converting the penalty in the 71st minute. Then shows some of her sweet science moves with the corner flag.



FULL TIME! OL Reign win 1-0 and clinch the West in the UKG Challenge Cup!

How to Watch

Date/Time: Friday, July 28, 7 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), NWSLSoccer.com (International)

