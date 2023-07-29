After two entertaining rounds, it’s down to the wire now in the FIFA Women’s World Cup group stage. Pretty much every single group is tight, which should make this final round exciting. The top two teams from each group advance to the round of 16.

Group A - All 4 teams can qualify



Group B - 3 teams can qualify



Group C - Spain/Japan through



Group D - All 4 teams can qualify



Group E - 3 teams can qualify



Group F - 3 teams can qualify



Group G - Sweden through. 3 teams can qualify.



In addition to this tournament being the most-attended Women’s World Cup, people are tuning in at record numbers as well. The USA game versus the Netherlands had 7.93 million viewers on Fox and Telemundo. More than 11 million fans tuned in for Brazil’s 4-0 win over Panama. In Colombia, more than 9 million watched their opening match against South Korea, a record for a Women’s World Cup match in the country.

OL Reign has an NWSL-leading eight players in the tournament. Just three of them saw the field in round two of the group stage.

Rose Lavelle went 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw with the Netherlands, helping spark a comeback for the U.S. after entering in the second half. She had three shot-creating actions and earned the assist on Lindsay Horan’s equalizer.

Jordyn Huitema and Quinn both went 90 minutes again for Canada in their 2-1 win over the Republic of Ireland. Quinn had the most completed passes (60), progressive passes (12), and tackles+interceptions (8) in the match. Their tackle sparked Canada’s game-winning goal. Huitema was a constant threat all match and was unlucky to not get on the scoresheet. She had six shots — four of which were on target — and won 11 duels.

Brazil, Canada, and the United States, where the OL Reign players feature, all have a strong chance of advancing but need to put in good performances in this round.

Standings

2023 World Cup Group Standings GROUP A GROUP A Team Switzerland New Zealand Philippines Norway GROUP B Nigeria Canada Australia Rep. of Ireland GROUP C Spain Japan Costa Rica Zambia GROUP D England Denmark China PR Haiti GROUP E United States Netherlands Portugal Vietnam GROUP F France Jamaica Brazil Panama GROUP G Sweden Italy South Africa Argentina GROUP H Germany Colombia Korea Republic Morocco

How to Watch

The English-language broadcast of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is on FOX and FS1, in addition to streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Telemundo and Universo are broadcasting the Spanish-language coverage, and the Spanish-language broadcasts are streaming on Peacock.

Full Broadcast Schedule: Round Three

All times Pacific Time. Matches with Reign players are in italics.

Matches will also stream on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, and Peacock.

Sunday, July 30

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (12 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (12 AM on FS1, Universo)

Note: there’s also a round two Group H match between Germany and Colombia at 2:30 AM on FS1, Telemundo

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (12 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (12 AM on FS1, Universo)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (3 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (3 AM on FS1, Universo)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States (12 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (12 AM on FS1, Universo)

Group D: China vs. England (4 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (4 AM on FS1, Universo)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (12 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (12 AM on FS1, Universo)

Group F: Panama vs. France (3 AM on FOX, Universo)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (3 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (3 AM on FOX, Universo)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (3 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

Join the Discussion

This is your Women’s World Cup discussion thread. Join the conversation about the last round of the group stage in the comments.