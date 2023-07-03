OL Reign announced today that they have extended the contract of defender Jimena López through 2024, and concurrently have loaned her to Spanish first-division club Valencia through June 2024. The Mexican international recently completed a loan with UMF Selfoss in Iceland.

“We are excited for Jimena to continue her development at Valencia in La Liga, as it’s such a competitive environment and one that I think she will thrive in,” said OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey in a team release. “We’ll continue to evaluate her progression and growth throughout the year.”

Valencia finished the 2022/23 season in 9th place with an 11-15-4 record.

López was originally drafted 28th overall by OL Reign in the 2021 NWSL Draft, but opted to start her professional career with SD Eibar in Spain before coming to Seattle in June 2021. With the Reign, she has made 13 appearances over portions of two seasons. In Iceland, López made 11 appearances and scored one goal.