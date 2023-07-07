OL Reign is back on the road for the final match before a league-wide two-week break. They face the Orlando Pride at Exploria Stadium. The match kicks off today at 4 PM PT and will air on FOX 13+ locally. It will also stream for free on CBS Sports Golazo, in addition to streaming on Paramount+ (U.S.) and the NWSL website (international).

OL Reign enters matchday 15 in third place with a 7-4-3 record — just two points out of first. Orlando is in 9th with a 5-8-1 record. OL Reign has scored 23 goals and conceded 17; the Pride have scored 14 while conceding 21.

OL Reign will be without eight players who are with their national teams preparing for the World Cup.

Orlando is without Marta and Adriana, who are both with Brazil. New signings Rafaelle (Brazil) and Mariana Larroquette (Argentina) are also on international duty.

What to Watch

Orlando’s press: The Pride like to pressure opponents into mistakes and close down quickly, then attack in transition. Can the Reign find better passes this week to eliminate the Pride in transition?

Handling the heat: It's supposed to be in the mid-80s with nearly 70% humidity at kickoff. Another hot one for the Reign. How do the players respond in difficult conditions?

Pressure on the fullbacks: The Pride like to isolate opponent fullbacks. How will the Reign's rotated backline respond?

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Tziarra King (leg)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Angelina (BRA), Alana Cook (USA), Sofia Huerta (USA), Jordyn Huitema (CAN), Rose Lavelle (USA), Quinn (CAN), Megan Rapinoe (USA), Emily Sonnett (USA)

Orlando Pride

OUT: Carrie Lawrence (SEI - knee)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Adriana (BRA), Marta (BRA)

Referees

Lineups

Highlights

16’ - A perfectly executed cross and finish from Messiah Bright puts Orlando up 1-0.

23’ - Nikki Stanton subs on for an injured Jess Fishlock

46’ - Shae Holmes subs on for Sam Hiatt at halftime

63’ - Alyssa Malonson subs in for Ryanne Brown, and McKenzie Weinert comes on for Olivia Athens

90’ - Marley Canales subs in for Phoebe McClernon; Nikki Stanton moves to CB

How to Watch

Date/Time: Friday, July 7, 4 PM PT

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando

TV: FOX 13+

Streaming: CBS Sports Golazo (free), Paramount+ (U.S.), NWSLSoccer.com (International)

