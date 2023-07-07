OL Reign go into FIFA World Cup break with 1-0 loss at Orlando Pride

After overcoming a two-goal deficit to salvage a point at home against Racing Louisville last weekend, OL Reign hit the road to Orlando, Florida to take on the Orlando Pride in a Friday night matchup. The match served as the final game for OL Reign before they and the rest of the NWSL go on a three-week break ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup starting on July 20.

And OL Reign will go into the break with a loss as a Messiah Bright goal in the 16th minute was all that was needed for Orlando Pride to claim the full three points in a 1-0 victory.

WHAT WORKED: NOTHING

There’s no point in sugarcoating it — OL Reign looked sluggish and disconnected from kickoff to the full-time whistle. There was no quality on passes to build up any attack into Orlando’s defensive third, while Orlando executed their game plan perfectly and controlled the tempo of the entire match, making the Reign chase the ball in hot, muggy conditions.

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: THE PERFECT CROSS HITS OL REIGN FIRST

A couple of weeks ago in Portland, OL Reign struck with a perfectly timed run on a cross into the box to score what would be the only goal for the win. Tonight, OL Reign were on the business end of that as Julie Doyle sent the ball into the box and Messiah Bright timed her run perfectly to blow past Lauren Barnes to open the scoring in the 16th minute.

WHAT DIDN’T WORK: NO PRESSURE CREATED

2. Two. Only two shots on target tonight for OL Reign. It was an evening to forget for the club as they were unable to create any pressure in their attacking third and make Orlando’s defense and goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse work. The Reign failed to put in any quality balls over the top or from from the flanks for attackers Elyse Bennett or Bethany Balcer to get either their feet or head onto, as they had been doing for the past couple of weeks.

“We’re hanging by a thread.”

OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey revealed in her post-game press conference that physically the state of the team was rough going into the match and things only got worse. Jess Fishlock had an early exit after 23 minutes because of a tight hamstring. Defender Sam Hiatt was replaced at halftime, with Harvey revealing she was ill with heat exhaustion. All of the changes Harvey made until midfielder Marley Canales came on weren’t for tactics, but rather just to get some fresher bodies on.

“We are struggling with injuries. We’ve got a lot of people who have been pushing through a lot of stuff. So, the biggest thing we need is a break and we’ve got one. So, we need to take it and use it wisely so that we can get players back to being fully fit and once they’re fully fit, then we can start to talk about all the other stuff. But right now, that’s been the biggest challenge of late is, I didn’t know even in the warmup if people could play, that’s how close they were and then obviously Jess couldn’t, Sam struggled, had to come out - legitimately couldn’t come out in the second half because she was so ill, so that’s where we’re at,” said Harvey.

“I’m gonna be in the ocean.” / “No cell service.”

With the match done, OL Reign players, coaches, and staff are going their separate ways for a couple of weeks, not a single thought about soccer. Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce and forward Veronica Latsko shared what each of them were looking forward to doing during the break.

“I’m gonna be in the ocean the whole time. Scuba diving,” said Tullis-Joyce.

“I’m going to the beach with my dogs. No cell service,” said Latsko.

Past the halfway point of the NWSL regular season, everyone has earned a break, and without a doubt the couple of a weeks away without a thought about soccer will do everyone physically and mentally well.

The loss means OL Reign could finish the weekend in anywhere from third to fifth place depending on results in this weekend’s other matches. Next up for the team is three weeks off for the first World Cup break. OL Reign’s next competitive match won’t be until Friday, July 28 when they host San Diego Wave FC for another round of the 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup.