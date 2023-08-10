After several upsets in the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, the round of 16 had several close matches — including two penalty shootouts — along with a few dominant displays. The quarterfinals kick off on August 10, with some intriguing matchups.

Along the way, there were firsts. Colombia advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in the country’s history.

While all eight OL Reign players are heading home, as the U.S., Brazil, and Canada all made early exits, there are still some former Reign players you can root for in the quarterfinals.

Steph Catley, Lydia Williams, and Emily van Egmond were all Reign players at one point. They play for the host country Australia, and left back Catley scored two penalty goals for Australia already in this tournament. Australia will face France in the quarterfinals, who features once-Reign player Eugénie Le Sommer. Le Sommer was electric as a Reign player in 2021, and she’s been dominant for France in the tournament, scoring three goals.

How to Watch

The English-language broadcast of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is on FOX and FS1, in addition to streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Telemundo and Universo are broadcasting the Spanish-language coverage, and the Spanish-language broadcasts are streaming on Peacock.

Full Broadcast Schedule: Quarterfinals

All times Pacific Time.

Matches will also stream on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, and Peacock.

Thursday, August 10

Spain vs. Netherlands (6 PM on FOX, Telemundo, Universo)

Friday, August 11

Japan vs. Sweden (12:30 AM on FOX, Telemundo, Universo)

Saturday, August 12

Australia vs. France (12 AM on FOX, Telemundo, Universo)

England vs. Colombia (3:30 AM on FOX, Telemundo)

Join the Discussion

This is your Women’s World Cup discussion thread for the quarterfinals. Join the conversation in the comments.