OL Reign loan Luany to Madrid CFF

OL Reign announced on Friday that they have loaned midfielder Luany to Madrid CFF of Liga F, the top division in Spain. The loan runs through June 2024. The move opens a roster spot which could be used to convert one of the team’s five National Team Replacement Players to a permanent contract for the remainder of the season.

“Luany is a talented young player that will greatly benefit from being in the training and playing environment at Madrid CFF,” said OL Reign general manager Lesle Gallimore in a team release. “The timing of this opportunity enables her to continue developing in a meaningful way. We know she’ll do well and know that she’s eager to continue to grow as a professional player.”

Luany was signed by the Reign in February 2023 from from Grêmio of Brazil’s Série A. She was Grêmio’s second-leading scorer during the 2022 season and the youngest player in the league to score at least three goals. The 20-year-old Brazilian has not yet made an appearance for OL Reign, but was available for selection off the bench in four Challenge Cup games.