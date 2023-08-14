The quarterfinals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup were certainly not short of drama, with all four games close affairs, punctuated by Australia defeating France after a World Cup-record 10-round shootout. The other three matches each finished 2-1, and featured Sweden surprising many pundits by dispatching Japan, England coming from behind to defeat Colombia, and Spain taking down the Netherlands in extra time after the Dutch equalized in second-half stoppage time.

The semifinals kick off in the wee hours of August 15 and feature two intriguing matchups. With Japan eliminated, there will be a new World Cup winner this year.

While all eight current OL Reign players are out of the competition, there are still some former Reign players you can root for in the semifinals — Steph Catley, Lydia Williams, and Emily van Egmond, who all play for host country Australia. Catley and van Egmond have been regular starters thus far during Australia’s run, while Williams has been a backup to goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold, who put in a performance for the ages during the Matildas’ shootout win in the last round.

How to Watch

The English-language broadcast of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is on FOX and FS1, in addition to streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Telemundo and Universo are broadcasting the Spanish-language coverage, and the Spanish-language broadcasts are streaming on Peacock.

Full Broadcast Schedule: Semifinals

Tuesday, August 15

Spain vs. Sweden (1 AM PDT on FOX, Telemundo, Universo)

Wednesday, August 16

Australia vs. England (3 AM PDT on FOX, Telemundo, Universo)

Join the Discussion

This is your Women’s World Cup discussion thread for the semifinals. Join the conversation in the comments.