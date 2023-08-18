OL Reign returns to regular-season play on Friday evening with a road match against the Kansas City Current. The match kicks off at 5 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and on the NWSL website for international viewers.

Angelina, Quinn, and Jordyn Huitema returned from World Cup duty last week, have been training with the team and are expected to be available for selection. The five U.S. players, however, didn’t return to training in time for the road trip and will be unavailable for the Friday night match.

What to Watch

Stop KC in transition : The Current are dangerous in transition when they win the ball. The Reign need to make sure they pass with purpose and stay organized whenever they lose the ball.

: The Current are dangerous in transition when they win the ball. The Reign need to make sure they pass with purpose and stay organized whenever they lose the ball. Limit Debinha’s influence: Brazilian midfielder Debinha is back after a disappointing early exit for Brazil in the World Cup. She’s a real threat when she gets time on the ball and will be eager for a strong performance with the Current.

Brazilian midfielder Debinha is back after a disappointing early exit for Brazil in the World Cup. She’s a real threat when she gets time on the ball and will be eager for a strong performance with the Current. Get some road points: With just seven regular-season matches remaining — and four of those on the road — every point matters as the Reign push for the playoffs. Some road points, 3 in particular, would be really useful.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Jess Fishlock (leg)

KC Current

OUT: Vanessa DiBernardo (concussion), Hanna Glas (D45 – knee), Morgan Gautrat (concussion), Claire Lavogez (SEI – knee), Sam Mewis (SEI – knee), Desiree Scott (D45 – knee), Jordan Silkowitz (hand), Mallory Weber (SEI – knee)

Referees

REF: Karen Callado

AR1: Matthew Rodman

AR2: Stephen Milhoan

4TH: Drew Klemp

VAR: Luis Guardia

AVAR: Kaili Terry

Lineups

Highlights

61’ CeCe Kizer puts KC ahead

CeCe Kizer is to give KC the lead! pic.twitter.com/ncTLOrlF6i — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 19, 2023

75’ AD Franch stops Jordyn Huitema’s penalty attempt

Electric atmosphere in KC as @ADizzle23 denies Huitema's PK attempt! pic.twitter.com/gBYRDVdjZg — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 19, 2023

How to Watch

Date/Time: Friday, August 18, 5 PM PT

Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City

Streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.), NWSLSoccer.com (International)

