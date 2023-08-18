OL Reign returns to regular-season play on Friday evening with a road match against the Kansas City Current. The match kicks off at 5 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. and on the NWSL website for international viewers.
Angelina, Quinn, and Jordyn Huitema returned from World Cup duty last week, have been training with the team and are expected to be available for selection. The five U.S. players, however, didn’t return to training in time for the road trip and will be unavailable for the Friday night match.
What to Watch
- Stop KC in transition: The Current are dangerous in transition when they win the ball. The Reign need to make sure they pass with purpose and stay organized whenever they lose the ball.
- Limit Debinha’s influence: Brazilian midfielder Debinha is back after a disappointing early exit for Brazil in the World Cup. She’s a real threat when she gets time on the ball and will be eager for a strong performance with the Current.
- Get some road points: With just seven regular-season matches remaining — and four of those on the road — every point matters as the Reign push for the playoffs. Some road points, 3 in particular, would be really useful.
Injury / Availability Report
OL Reign
OUT: Jess Fishlock (leg)
KC Current
OUT: Vanessa DiBernardo (concussion), Hanna Glas (D45 – knee), Morgan Gautrat (concussion), Claire Lavogez (SEI – knee), Sam Mewis (SEI – knee), Desiree Scott (D45 – knee), Jordan Silkowitz (hand), Mallory Weber (SEI – knee)
Referees
REF: Karen Callado
AR1: Matthew Rodman
AR2: Stephen Milhoan
4TH: Drew Klemp
VAR: Luis Guardia
AVAR: Kaili Terry
Lineups
Your Starting XI Kansas City Current— OL Reign (@OLReign) August 18, 2023
Let's GOOO! #ReignSupreme #KCvRGN pic.twitter.com/pQy7Td7rp6
Tonight's lineup is locked in #KCvRGN | #KCBABY pic.twitter.com/kpPLxVDlBi— KC Current (@thekccurrent) August 18, 2023
Highlights
61’ CeCe Kizer puts KC ahead
CeCe Kizer is to give KC the lead! pic.twitter.com/ncTLOrlF6i— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 19, 2023
75’ AD Franch stops Jordyn Huitema’s penalty attempt
Electric atmosphere in KC as @ADizzle23 denies Huitema's PK attempt! pic.twitter.com/gBYRDVdjZg— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 19, 2023
How to Watch
Date/Time: Friday, August 18, 5 PM PT
Location: Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City
Streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.), NWSLSoccer.com (International)
Join the Discussion
This is your OL Reign versus KC Current discussion thread. Join the discussion in the comments, and follow @RoValks on Twitter for live updates.
Loading comments...