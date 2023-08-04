Match preview: OL Reign v. Portland Thorns

After clinching a spot in the NWSL Challenge Cup semifinals, OL Reign is hosting their final Challenge Cup group stage match on Sunday, August 6. They take on rivals Portland Thorns FC at Lumen Field in a match that kicks off at 3 PM PT.

The match will stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S., TSN+ in Canada, and the NWSL website for all other international viewers.

It should be a loud and exciting rivalry match, as OL Reign announced on Friday that they’ve already sold more than 11,000 tickets, which would set a Challenge Cup attendance record for the club.

Sunday’s game is the club’s annual Kids Day match, which should feature plenty of family-friendly activities.

While the Reign already won the Challenge Cup West group and will advance to the Challenge Cup semifinals, seeding for the top four teams is still on the line. If OL Reign wins, they are guaranteed the #1 seed. Semifinal matches are supposed to take place on September 6, and Lumen Field is currently available. Final details will be confirmed by the NWSL when the group stage concludes.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Cascadia clash.

Recent results

Last weekend, OL Reign hosted the San Diego Wave in the Challenge Cup and came away with a 1-0 win thanks to a Bethany Balcer penalty. The Thorns fell 2-1 to Angel City on the road, with Savannah McCaskill earning a brace.

Challenge Cup standings

OL Reign has the most points in the NWSL Challenge Cup after five matches. The Reign have scored seven goals while conceding zero — earning five shutouts in five matches. OL Reign now have a league-record six consecutive shutouts in Challenge Cup play and hope to extend that to seven on Sunday.

The Thorns have scored eight goals while conceding seven.

2023 Challenge Cup Standings West Record Points West Record Points OL Reign 4-0-1 13 Angel City 2-2-1 7 Portland 2-3-0 6 San Diego 1-4-0 3 East Record Points North Carolina 3-2-0 11 Gotham 2-1-1 7 Washington 2-3-0 6 Orlando 0-3-1 1 Central Record Points Racing 4-1-0 12 Kansas City 3-1-1 10 Houston 2-3-0 6 Chicago 0-4-1 1

Head to Head

This is the third meeting between OL Reign and Portland this year. The Reign won 1-0 at Providence Park in the Challenge Cup. Elyse Bennett scored the lone goal and terrorized Portland’s defense all match.

The Reign fell 2-0 at home to the Thorns in regular season play during the Reign/Sounders doubleheader. OL Reign is 15-13-8 all-time against Portland, and 8-5-4 at home.

Who to watch

As a rookie last year, Sam Coffey converted from attacking midfield to holding midfield and shined in the new role. She’s the metronome for Portland, setting the team’s pace and possession, and Coffey just missed making the U.S. World Cup roster. Coffey is a strong distributor, is hard to push off the ball, and serves in some dangerous set pieces.

Reyna Reyes, have yourself a header!!



Coffey leads the NWSL in assists (six) in regular-season play. The Reign won’t want to give her much time on the ball.

What to Watch

Portland likes to shoot

The Thorns have attempted the second-most shots in the Challenge Cup, attempting 89 compared to the Reign’s 41 (according to FBref). The Thorns also lead in shots in regular-season play (296 compared to second-place Louisville with 207).

Fans can expect the Thorns to shoot a lot again on Sunday. The Reign will need to make them low-percentage chances — keeping them outside the box as much as possible — to keep Portland scoreless.

Watch out for speed

The Thorns have speedy attackers, even with Sophia Smith at the World Cup. Morgan Weaver currently has four goals and three assists in regular-season play, and another three goals in Challenge Cup play. She’s quick and dangerous on the dribble — and loves to get in behind defenses.

Morgan Weaver joins Sophia Smith in the scoring action.



Portland will also use their speed to pull defenders out of position, leaving Weaver with space to operate in the box.

MORGAN WEAVER GETS THE EQUALIZER



Fellow forward Hannah Betfort, who is seeing more time during the Challenge Cup, has found her goal-scoring groove as well. She’s good in the air and likes to sneak into the box. Betfort had two goals and an assist in Portland’s 4-1 Challenge Cup win against San Diego.

It's a Betfort brace!



Strong before a break

OL Reign has another break — this one just a week — before the regular season resumes on August 18. While they’ve already clinched a spot in the Challenge Cup semifinals, earning three points will be important momentum for the Reign as they begin their final push in the regular season for the Shield and the playoffs.

How to Watch

OL Reign kicks off against the Portland Thorns at 3 PM PT on Sunday, August 6. The match will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website (international).