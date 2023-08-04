After an epic set of group-stage matches — with beautiful goals, great goalkeeping displays, and some major upsets — 16 teams have advanced to the knockout rounds of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

If you had predicted every team that advanced to the knockout rounds, you really should be a millionaire. Out of the tournament are top-ranked Germany, Canada, and Brazil. Moving on to the knockouts are Jamaica, Colombia, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa, who all earned their spots in the Round of 16 in exciting fashion.

Five OL Reign players remain in the tournament, all representing the United States: Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle, Megan Rapinoe, and Emily Sonnett. Lavelle will miss the Round of 16 match against Sweden due to yellow card accumulation.

Unfortunately, the World Cup dream is over for Angelina, Jordyn Huitema, and Quinn.

It’s now win or go home, so every battle should be an entertaining affair.

How to Watch

The English-language broadcast of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is on FOX and FS1, in addition to streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Telemundo and Universo are broadcasting the Spanish-language coverage, and the Spanish-language broadcasts are streaming on Peacock.

Full Broadcast Schedule: Round of 16

All times Pacific Time.

Matches will also stream on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, and Peacock.

Friday, August 4

Switzerland vs. Spain (10 PM on FS1, Universo)

Saturday, August 5

Japan vs. Norway (1 AM on FS1, Telemundo, Universo)

Netherlands vs. South Africa (7 PM on FOX, Telemundo, Universo)

Sunday, August 6

Sweden vs. United States (2 AM on FOX, Telemundo, Universo)

Monday, August 7

England vs. Nigeria (12:30 AM on FS1, Universo)

Australia vs. Denmark (3:30 AM on FS1, Universo)

Tuesday, August 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica (1 AM on FS1, Universo)

France vs. Morocco (4 AM on FS1, Telemundo)

