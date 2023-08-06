OL Reign concludes their Challenge Cup group stage on Sunday afternoon when they face the Portland Thorns at Lumen Field. The rivalry battle kicks off at 3 PM PT and will stream on Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), and the NWSL website (international viewers).

A win or a draw will ensure the Reign earn the top seed heading into the Challenge Cup playoffs, which means they’ll host a semifinal on September 6.

More than 11,000 fans are expected at Lumen Field for the match, which is the club’s annual Kids Day.

While OL Reign’s Angelina, Jordyn Huitema, and Quinn are no longer listed on the availability report — as they sadly are out of the World Cup — don’t expect them to suit up for this match. They should return for the Reign’s August 18 regular-season game.

What to Watch

Midfield battle: Without Jess Fishlock — and with Quinn, Rose Lavelle, and Emily Sonnett still away from the team — the Reign will again rely on their depth in the midfield. Can players like Nikki Stanton and Olivia Van der Jagt control the middle of the field?

The Thorns like to shoot. They lead the league in shots in the regular season and are second in the Challenge Cup. OL Reign needs to force low-percentage shots from Portland. Win the duels: Let’s be real. It’s a rivalry match. Tactics go out the door. Play tougher. Win first and second balls. Feed off the crowd. Win the dang thing.

Injury / Availability Report

OL Reign

OUT: Jess Fishlock (leg), Kelly Ann Livingstone (leg), Luany (excused absence)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Alana Cook (USA), Sofia Huerta (USA), Rose Lavelle (USA), Megan Rapinoe (USA), Emily Sonnett (USA)

Portland Thorns

OUT: Janine Beckie (SEI – knee), Lauren Kozal (knee), Becky Sauerbrunn (heel)

INTERNATIONAL DUTY: Crystal Dunn (USA), Sophia Smith (USA), Hina Sugita (JPN)

Referees

Lineups

Your Starting XI Portland Thorns FC



2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup#ReignSupreme #RGNvPOR pic.twitter.com/lLhQrk8i3m — OL Reign (@OLReign) August 6, 2023

Highlights

25' - Veronica Latsko off the post!

Veronica Latsko was thisssssss close to putting @OLReign ahead pic.twitter.com/Au9OPPmLJZ — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 6, 2023

How to Watch

Date/Time: Sunday, August 6, 3 PM PT

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle

Streaming: Paramount+ (U.S.), TSN+ (Canada), NWSLSoccer.com (International)

Join the Discussion

This is your OL Reign versus Portland Thorns Challenge Cup discussion thread. Join the discussion in the comments, and follow @RoValks on Twitter for live updates.