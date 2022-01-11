Garth Lagerwey provides updates on several player signings

Although the Seattle Sounders aren’t scheduled to participate in the MLS SuperDraft until the 20th pick, GM Garth Lagerwey made a splash early in the livestream by making several notable announcements.

Lagerwey first confirmed that the Sounders have signed UW attacker Dylan Teves to a Homegrown Player contract. Teves had 12 goals and six assists this season while helping lead UW to the national championship game. He had previously played for the Sounders Academy and S2, turning down a USL deal to go to college.

Lagerwey also said backup goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland has re-signed and said that negotiations with out-of-contract players Alex Roldan and Will Bruin are progressing well. All three are expected to be participants when the Sounders begin formal preseason training activities on Friday.

The final update was about free agent Albert Rusnák, who has been strongly linked with the Sounders. Lagerwey seemed optimistic about Rusnák getting signed but made it clear that it wasn’t entirely finalized. Sounder at Heart later discovered that Rusnák was scheduled to undergo his physical on Wednesday.

“We’ve had conversations with Albert but no resolutions as of yet,” he said. “Free agency means Albert is free to do whatever he likes, but it would be great if he chose the Sounders. It would be really cool and I think it would make our team better.”