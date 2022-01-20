Will Bruin officially re-signs with Sounders

After testing free agency, Will Bruin has decided to return to the Seattle Sounders for the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023. This will be Bruin’s sixth season with the Sounders since arriving in a trade in 2017. Only four current players have been with the Sounders for more consecutive seasons.

When healthy, Bruin has been highly productive, averaging .53 goals+assists per 90 minutes during his first five seasons in Rave Green. Bruin had 3 goals and 4 assists in a little less than 1,300 minutes, while the Sounders claimed 2.06 points per game in his 16 starts last year.

“We’re excited to bring a quality player like Will back into the squad,” said Sounders FC General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey in a team release. “Not only does he provide goals for us when we need them, but as a veteran of this league, his winning mentality is an important piece of our team.”

Unfortunately, each of Bruin’s last three seasons have been interrupted by various injuries. In 2019, Bruin tore his ACL and missed about a year of action. He returned in 2020, but was limited to just five starts and 15 appearances. Bruin started off 2021 well, but lingering knee issues caused him to miss the last month of the season.

Bruin now appears to be fully fit, and is expected to serve as Raúl Ruidíaz’s primary backup.

“My mindset going into the season is to be available for selection every single game and the goals will come,” Bruin told the media on Thursday. “It’s good to have set goals you want to achieve, but if you’re not healthy you can’t get them. I’m at the point where I have to show I stay healthy and durable the way I used to be. Hopefully, last year was just a little bump in the road and I’m looking forward to turning that around.”