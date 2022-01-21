DeAndre Yedlin likely returning to MLS, but not with Sounders

It appears as though DeAndre Yedlin is returning to MLS, but it won’t be with the Seattle Sounders. The Seattle-native is in talks with Inter Miami where he’d be reunited with Chris Henderson, according to the MiamiTotalFutbol.com.

Although Yedlin is currently under contract at Galatasaray, he’s apparently in negotiations over a buyout. That would clear the way for his return to MLS, but after leaving the league on a transfer in 2014, he would need to go through the Allocation Order to return. Miami recently moved into the top spot of the Allocation Order after swinging a trade with FC Charlotte in exchange for Venezuelan centerback Makoun.

Yedlin, 28, remains one of the top American right backs in the world. He has started 15 of 21 games for Galatasaray and has already played more minutes than in any season since 2018-19. He was also recently called up for the USMNT’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Henderson is in the midst of a dramatic remaking of Miami’s roster. This offseason he’s already added 11 players and jettisoned 17 from last year’s team.

The Sounders have long openly welcomed Yedlin’s return, but have never had a clear path to making it happen due to the Allocation Order. Further complicating any pursuit is that they just signed MLS All-Star and El Salvador captain Alex Roldán to a three-year guaranteed contract.