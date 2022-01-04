Sounders expecting to sign Dylan Teves, source says

The Seattle Sounders are not scheduled to participate in the MLS SuperDraft until the 20th overall pick, but that doesn’t mean they’ll be shut out of signing a Top 5 talent. Dylan Teves, who led the University of Washington to the NCAA men’s soccer national title game in 2021, is expected to sign a Homegrown Player contract with the Sounders prior to next Tuesday’s draft, according to a source with knowledge of the team’s plans. He was recently rated as the second-best player in college last year by TopDrawerSoccer.com and is one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, which is given to the top player in college soccer every year.

Teves, a 21-year-old Hawaii native, spent four years at UW after playing for the Sounders Academy and S2. He made 10 appearances for S2 in 2018, logging 678 minutes, and was reportedly offered a USL contract but chose to play for the Huskies instead.

That decision seems to have paid off. Teves finished his collegiate career with 25 goals and 23 assists, including 12 goals and 8 assists this season. Teves’ breakout campaign included back-to-back hat tricks in the NCAA Tournament.

While Teves is clearly talented, the big question surrounding him has been what position best suits him at the MLS level. Teves played mostly as an attacking midfielder in college. He’s considered a bit undersized but quick and strong on the ball with a good deal of creativity. It’s not at all hard to imagine him excelling as a wingback if the Sounders continue to utilize them going forward. Most likely, Teves will start out with the Defiance.