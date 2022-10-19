Sounders offseason: Cut, keep or trade?

Sometime very soon, the Seattle Sounders will release their list of players who they intend to bring back and release. Most of the intrigue will be around the 11 players who have upcoming options, as there are 16 players who are already guaranteed for 2023.

But that’s just the first step in an offseason that has the potential for lots of twists and turns. That’s where the fun really lies.

Inspired by a post at RSL Soapbox, we’ve created a survey that allows readers to determine the futures of every player signed to a first-team contract. Simply put, you can boil the choices down to three main options: Cut, keep or trade.

We know it’s not that simple, however, and for many players we offered other options. On an upcoming episode of the Sounder at Heart podcast we’ll be discussing our choices, but would love to know what you all think. Have fun!