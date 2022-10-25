Sounders announce post-season roster decisions

Based on their year-end roster decisions, it looks like the Seattle Sounders will probably look very similar in 2023 to how they looked in 2022. The Sounders announced on Tuesday that they already have 23 players from this year’s roster under contract for next season. In addition to those 23 players, they also said they are in negotiations with Fredy Montero and have not yet announced a decision on Sam Adeniran, who remains on loan to San Antonio FC of the USL Championship.

The Sounders declined the options on Will Bruin and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, while Jimmy Medranda is out of contract. They picked up the options on Josh Atencio, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Danny Leyva, Jordan Morris, Jackson Ragen, Dylan Teves and Andrew Thomas, while the 16 other players were already under contract.

“2022 will be remembered as the year Sounders FC cemented itself in the history books by winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title,” General Manager & President of Soccer Garth Lagerwey said in a team statement. “That does not take away the disappointment of missing the postseason for the first time in club history, and we are already amidst preparations to bounce back in 2023.”

There is, of course, a long offseason ahead that could force more changes. First up is the Expansion Draft, from which the Sounders can protect 12 players in addition to anyone who still qualifies as a Homegrown Player. That list will be announced no later than Nov. 10. The Sounders can lose no more than one player to St. Louis City. There is also the potential for trades or transfers that could shake up the roster even more.

CURRENT SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Stefan Cleveland, Stefan Frei, Andrew Thomas

DEFENDERS (6): Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan

MIDFIELDERS (12): Josh Atencio, Reed Baker-Whiting, Léo Chú, Ethan Dobbelaere, João Paulo, Danny Leyva, Nicolás Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Albert Rusnák, Dylan Teves, Obed Vargas

FORWARDS (2): Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz