Sounders pick up Sam Adeniran’s 2023 option

Coming off a successful loan stint with San Antonio FC, the Seattle Sounders picked up the 2023 option on forward Sam Adeniran. The Sounders first signed Adeniran ahead of the 2022 season following a successful debut season with the Tacoma Defiance in which he scored 13 goals. They also have options on Adeniran in 2024 and 2025.

After appearing in just two league games and eight others with the Defiance in MLS Next Pro, Adeniran was loaned to San Antonio in the USL-Championship in June. He responded with 12 goals in 24 appearances. Among those goals were two in the playoffs, one of which proved to be the game-winner in the title game.

CURRENT SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Stefan Cleveland, Stefan Frei, Andrew Thomas

DEFENDERS (6): Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Xavier Arreaga, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Alex Roldan

MIDFIELDERS (13): Josh Atencio, Reed Baker-Whiting, Léo Chú, Ethan Dobbelaere, João Paulo, Sota Kitahara, Danny Leyva, Nicolás Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan, Kelyn Rowe, Albert Rusnák, Dylan Teves, Obed Vargas

FORWARDS (3): Sam Adenrian, Jordan Morris, Raúl Ruidíaz