Pumas UNAM linked to Danny Leyva

Rumor via ESPN Mexico reporter René Tovar is that Pumas UNAM is interested in Seattle Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva. Tovar suggests that only initial contacts have been made between the two organizations and/or the Liga MX club and Leyva.

Me aseguran que los Pumas buscan contratar a Daniel Ulises Leyva que `pertenece' al Seattle Sounders. Me aseveran desde EEUU que es mexico-americano con grandes cualidades futbolísticas. Apenas preguntan por él, nada cerrado. @ESPNmx — René Tovar (@Rene_Tovar) December 21, 2022

Leyva is under contract with the Sounders through this season. That means they have until midseason to either sell Danny or sign him to an extension, after which he can sign a pre-contract elsewhere.

Website 90 Minutes reports that Leyva has been pursuing a Mexican passport, which would make a sale to Pumas easier.

Once a participant in the U-17 World Cup (with Ethan Dobbelaere and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez), Leyva has fallen down the depth chart since initially bursting on the pro scene in 2019. Some of that was due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some due to injury and some due to the rise of Obed Vargas and Josh Atencio.

Selling Leyva for a seven-figure fee would be a coup for GM Craig Waibel, once that would refill the Allocation Money coffers while advancing a talented player along their career path.