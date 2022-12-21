 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pumas UNAM linked to Danny Leyva

Leyva did not make the matchday roster when the Sounders beat Pumas for the CCL title, but they may want him anyway.

By Dave Clark
Danny Leyva may be looking at a move south of the border.
Max Aquino / Sounder at Heart

Rumor via ESPN Mexico reporter René Tovar is that Pumas UNAM is interested in Seattle Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva. Tovar suggests that only initial contacts have been made between the two organizations and/or the Liga MX club and Leyva.

Leyva is under contract with the Sounders through this season. That means they have until midseason to either sell Danny or sign him to an extension, after which he can sign a pre-contract elsewhere.

Website 90 Minutes reports that Leyva has been pursuing a Mexican passport, which would make a sale to Pumas easier.

Once a participant in the U-17 World Cup (with Ethan Dobbelaere and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez), Leyva has fallen down the depth chart since initially bursting on the pro scene in 2019. Some of that was due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some due to injury and some due to the rise of Obed Vargas and Josh Atencio.

Selling Leyva for a seven-figure fee would be a coup for GM Craig Waibel, once that would refill the Allocation Money coffers while advancing a talented player along their career path.

