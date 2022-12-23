Jimmy Medranda signs with Columbus Crew

Jimmy Medranda’s time with the Seattle Sounders is officially over after the midfielder signed with the Columbus Crew as a free agent on Friday. Medranda had spent the last three seasons with the Sounders after being acquired in a trade with Nashville SC during the 2020 season.

Although Medranda sometimes struggled to stay fit, he did show flashes of brilliance when he was healthy, especially in 2021. That year, he stayed healthy enough to log nearly 1,300 minutes and responded with four goals and three assists while playing mostly as a left wingback in a 3-4-2-1 formation. Among his goals were a few spectacular strikes, most notably one that came off a full volley from a corner against the Portland Timbers.

It seemed as though the Sounders had finally rediscovered the player who looked so good for Sporting KC from 2016-17 before injuries derailed his career. Unfortunately, Medranda was unable to carry that momentum into 2022. Again struggling to stay fit, he also seemed to adapt to playing more of a traditional left back and ended up seeing most of his playing time as a wide midfielder. He was limited to just 646 minutes and had just three assists.

Still just 28, this seems like a good chance for Medranda to get another fresh start on a team that could use him effectively.