Cristian Roldan close to finalizing extension

Cristian Roldan is close to finalizing a contract extension that will potentially keep him with the Seattle Sounders through the 2028 season. Niko Moreno was the first to report the news and Sounder at Heart was able to independently confirm it, also learning that Roldan would not become a Designated Player.

Roldan already has nearly 280 first-team appearances in all competitions, behind only Osvaldo Alonso (339) and Stefan Frei (315) during the Sounders’ MLS era. Assuming he plays out the whole contract with the Sounders, he’ll likely pass both players as well as Zach Scott (about 350) for the all-time franchise lead in appearances.

During that time, he’s also established himself as one of the Sounders’ most important players, proving versatile enough to play all five midfield spots while also deputizing at both fullback positions when needed. Despite all that movement, he still ranks seventh on the all-time Sounders scoring list (32 regular-season goals) and third (37) in all-time assists. He’s coming off his most productive season to date, registering five goals and 11 assists.

Internationally, Roldan has established himself as a regular call-up to the United States national team, including a spot on the most recent World Cup roster.