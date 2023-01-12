Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan sign extensions

One of the bigger questions hanging over the Seattle Sounders this offseason was the possibility of Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris both going into the final year of their contracts. That apparently won’t be an issue, as both have signed extensions. Niko Moreno was the first to break the news, and Sounder at Heart has independently verified his report.

I'm told that Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris have signed their finalized long-term contracts with the #Sounders. As I reported, Cristian's deal will lock him down through 2027, but I don't have any details on Jordan's contract.



We'll wait for official word from the club. pic.twitter.com/WEnX7J7eou — Niko Moreno (@ELROLONW) January 11, 2023

Roldan’s extension is believed to be for another five years, while Morris’ is for an unknown length. Neither will count as Designated Players and there’s been no reliable reporting to suggest they were demanding such significant raises.

Both players made the most recent United States World Cup roster, but only Morris played. He was limited to just two appearances off the bench.

Roldan is coming off his most productive professional season with five goals and 11 assists across all-competitions, but faded down the stretch after suffering a sports hernia and missing six games.

Morris made a successful return from his second ACL injury and also struggled a bit with consistency. He had 10 goals and five assists across all competitions, but had just one goal and one assist in the Sounders’ final 12 games.