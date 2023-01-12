 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan sign extensions

The two players are coming off a season in which they made the World Cup roster.

By Jeremiah Oshan
United States Training Session and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

One of the bigger questions hanging over the Seattle Sounders this offseason was the possibility of Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris both going into the final year of their contracts. That apparently won’t be an issue, as both have signed extensions. Niko Moreno was the first to break the news, and Sounder at Heart has independently verified his report.

Roldan’s extension is believed to be for another five years, while Morris’ is for an unknown length. Neither will count as Designated Players and there’s been no reliable reporting to suggest they were demanding such significant raises.

Both players made the most recent United States World Cup roster, but only Morris played. He was limited to just two appearances off the bench.

Roldan is coming off his most productive professional season with five goals and 11 assists across all-competitions, but faded down the stretch after suffering a sports hernia and missing six games.

Morris made a successful return from his second ACL injury and also struggled a bit with consistency. He had 10 goals and five assists across all competitions, but had just one goal and one assist in the Sounders’ final 12 games.

