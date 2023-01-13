Sounders acquire $350k in GAM from Charlotte FC

The Seattle Sounders acquired $350,000 in General Allocation Money from Charlotte FC in exchange for two 2023 international roster spots. Half of that GAM payout will be available this season and the other half will be available in 2024.

At the same time, the Sounders announced that Abdoulaye Cissoko had received his green card, which leaves Léo Chú and Yeimar Gomez Andrade as the only two players taking up international roster spots. Combined with trades earlier this offseason the Sounders control five international rosters spots, with three currently unoccupied. They have 27 players under first-team contracts.

The Sounders have now made seven trades involving 2023 General Allocation Money since last season that have netted them $575,000. That money can be used to buy down the salary-cap hit of existing players or used to acquire assets from other teams.