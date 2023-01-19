Danny Leyva signs long-term extension

In addition to signing Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan to new deals, the Seattle Sounders also announced that Danny Leyva has signed a new four-year contract which includes an option for 2027. Leyva is currently with the United States U20 team and has been in the Sounders organization since joining the Academy as a 13-year-old in 2017. He quickly rose through the ranks, signing his first professional contract with the Tacoma Defiance in 2018 and his first MLS contract in 2019.

When Leyva, still just 19, made his Sounders debut on June 5, 2019 he became the third-youngest player to ever play in an MLS match.

Leyva enjoyed his most productive MLS season in 2022, setting new career bests for starts (12) and minutes played (952) while also getting his first two MLS assists.

Long lauded for his smooth passing, Leyva’s defense improved significantly last year. He ranked in the 86th percentile among all midfielders in tackles won (1.61 per 90), the 89th percentile for dribbles won (57.7%) and 73rd percentile for tackles + interceptions (3.69).

Despite the long-term contract, his Sounders future is a little unclear. Leyva is locked in a midfield battle with a handful of other talented veterans and youngsters. Sources have indicated that his short-term future could involve a loan to someplace like Liga MX or even Spain, two countries where he’s passport eligible through his parents. It’s also possible this could pave the way for a full transfer, with the Sounders likely looking for a fee of at least $2 million.