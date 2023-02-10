Will Bruin joins Austin FC

Will Bruin officially joined Austin FC on Friday, signing a deal that is guaranteed through 2023 with an option for 2024. Bruin was a free agent after spending the previous six seasons with the Sounders, scoring 32 goals in 154 appearances and helping the team win the 2019 MLS Cup and 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

“I’m thrilled to join Austin FC and ready to do whatever I can to help the team toward its goal of lifting trophies,” Bruin said in a team release. “After seeing the success the team had last year and the incredible support from the fanbase, I’m confident we can achieve great things together this season. I’m excited to get to work.”

The move marks a return to the state where Bruin got his professional start. Prior to joining the Sounders in 2017, he had played for the Houston Dynamo from 2011-2016.

The Sounders will host Austin FC on May 17.