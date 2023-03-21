Sounders acquire $150,000 in GAM from Galaxy

The Seattle Sounders acquired $150,000 in General Allocation Money from the LA Galaxy in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot. Half of the GAM will be paid in 2023 and the other half in 2024.

The Galaxy immediately used the spot on defender Julián Aude, who they signed from Argentina’s Club Atletico Lanus.

The move leaves the Sounders with two open international roster spots, despite having now traded four away this year. The only players on the roster occupying international roster spots are Yeimar Goméz Andrade and Léo Chú. With 27 players signed to their first-team roster, the Sounders only have three total open spots.

Previously, the Sounders have sent international roster spots to St. Louis City and two to Charlotte FC. Combined with this trade, the Sounders have netted $600,000 in GAM for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.