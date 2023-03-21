 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sounders acquire $150,000 in GAM from Galaxy

Even after trading away four international roster spots, Sounders still have two open.

By Jeremiah Oshan
MLS: Los Angeles FC at Seattle Sounders FC Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Sounders acquired $150,000 in General Allocation Money from the LA Galaxy in exchange for a 2023 international roster spot. Half of the GAM will be paid in 2023 and the other half in 2024.

The Galaxy immediately used the spot on defender Julián Aude, who they signed from Argentina’s Club Atletico Lanus.

The move leaves the Sounders with two open international roster spots, despite having now traded four away this year. The only players on the roster occupying international roster spots are Yeimar Goméz Andrade and Léo Chú. With 27 players signed to their first-team roster, the Sounders only have three total open spots.

Previously, the Sounders have sent international roster spots to St. Louis City and two to Charlotte FC. Combined with this trade, the Sounders have netted $600,000 in GAM for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Sounders GAM balance

Trade Team 2023 GAM 2024 GAM
Trade Team 2023 GAM 2024 GAM
2022 International roster spot Atlanta United $175,000
2022 International roster spot D.C. United $50,000
2023 International roster St. Louis SC $100,000
Sam Adeniran St. Louis SC $100,000 $100,000
First round draft pick St. Louis SC $175,000
2 2023 international roster spots Charlotte FC $175,000 $175,000
Heber NYCFC -$200,000 -$350,000
2023 international roster spot LA Galaxy $75,000 $75,000
Total $650,000 $0
The Adeniran trade includes $100,000 in incentives, while the Heber trade has $150,000 in incentives.

