Stefan Frei: ‘I would love to finish my career here if I could’

Stefan Frei leads MLS with nine shutouts and is among the league leaders in a host of other goalkeeping metrics. But he’s also 37 years old and in the final year of his contract which makes him one of the Top 5 paid goalkeepers in the league. It all adds up to some uncertainty.

So far, Frei said contract talks have been mostly informal between he and GM Craig Waibel.

“I’ve made it well known that me and my family love it here, that we’ve put down roots here, that we’d love to stay here longer,” Frei said following Thursday’s training session. “I would love to finish my career here if I could.

“My focus is trying to do the best on the field and hopefully that means I’m wanted and I can keep contributing to this squad. If not, I’m sure there’s another team that would see some things I would be able to bring to their team. But you cross those bridges when you get to them. I’m focused on every week and every game.”

To some degree, Frei said, his long-term future is out of his hands. But he also knows his performance will go a long way toward earning an extension. Frei, who has suffered several significant injuries throughout his career, understands as well as anyone that no professional player is promised anything.

While he doesn’t like the uncertainty, he said he’s not letting it negatively impact him.

“Professional careers are fragile,” he said. “I know that. When you’re in a career year and a guy’s knee catches your head and you get knocked out, those are moments that can change everything. It’s nice when you have security. I signed up for a job and I think for me loyalty and honor is very important. When I sign up, I see it through. I’ve signed up for the rest of this year and I’d like to sign up for more.”