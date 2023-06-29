How the Sounders can create salary cap space for the summer transfer window

Historically, the summer transfer window is when the Seattle Sounders have been most active. That’s when they signed Clint Dempsey, Nicolás Lodeiro, Raúl Ruidíaz and a host of other notable players.

In fact, last year was the first time since 2009 that the Sounders failed to make a single summer signing.

Just like last year, though, a Sounder at Heart analysis of publicly available information suggests they are virtually flush against the salary cap and will need to move someone in order to make a significant signing. In other words, this could be another quiet summer. I should add that even if they don’t move anyone, they should still be able to sign some players from the Tacoma Defiance. I would assume Paul Rothrock, Braudilio Rodrigues, Stuart Hawkins and Hal Uderitz are the most likely candidates. I don’t know that any of them are going to seriously move the needle either in terms of excitement or performance.

I’ll also add that even if the Sounders don’t do anything they should be getting three bonafide internationals when Jordan Morris, Alex Roldan and Cristian Roldan rejoin the team after the Gold Cup.

But with the Sounders mired in a 3-6-4 run over their past 13 games, there’s an understandable desire to see them do something bigger, especially on the heels of three straight transfer windows with relatively little movement.

I’ve compiled a list of players who could conceivably be moved through various methods. I don’t know how likely any of them are to actually happen. But here are some of the ways the Sounders could potentially make space and allow them to sign someone during the secondary transfer window that opens on July 5 and closes Aug. 2:

Sell a youngster

This is probably the most realistic way that the Sounders can get an Allocation Money haul, and they have several players who have been reliably linked to foreign interest.

Obed Vargas : Probably the highest-upside prospect to ever come out of the Sounders Academy, Vargas won’t actually be eligible for a transfer to Europe until Aug. 5 when he turns 18. It’s, of course, possible that a deal could be reached before then and perfectly likely that the team might even let him finish out the year with the Sounders. That said, coming off a solid performance at the U20 World Cup, the Sounders are in no hurry to move Vargas and I imagine that it would take a pretty significant offer to entice a move. I suspect it would need to start around $5M with sell-on incentives.

Sell/trade a veteran

I’d rate these as less likely options, but ones that are at least viable to consider:

Nouhou : After showing well at the most recent World Cup, there was some anticipation that a European team would show some serious interest. None developed. Instead, the Sounders fashioned a game model partly around Nouhou’s particular skillset. To a degree it’s worked well. The Sounders allow just .78 goals per 90 when Nouhou is on the field. Offensively, it’s more of a mixed bag, as the Sounders score just 1.13 goals per 90 with him on the field. That said, you’d have to imagine the Sounders would be very open to moving him if the right offer came along. I just think it’s going to take a very particular kind of team that wants him and I’m not sure any offer is likely to suddenly materialize.

: After showing well at the most recent World Cup, there was some anticipation that a European team would show some serious interest. None developed. Instead, the Sounders fashioned a game model partly around Nouhou’s particular skillset. To a degree it’s worked well. The Sounders allow just .78 goals per 90 when Nouhou is on the field. Offensively, it’s more of a mixed bag, as the Sounders score just 1.13 goals per 90 with him on the field. That said, you’d have to imagine the Sounders would be very open to moving him if the right offer came along. I just think it’s going to take a very particular kind of team that wants him and I’m not sure any offer is likely to suddenly materialize. Albert Rusnák: When Rusnák was a free agent two off-seasons ago, he was considered one of the most enticing players to ever hit the open market in MLS. That the Sounders landed him was seen as a bit of a coup and he did help deliver a Concacaf Champions League title. Almost two years later, it’s still not entirely clear what his best position is with the Sounders. Right now, it looks like they’ll try him at the No. 10 spot and see how it goes. But he is heading into an option year and the Sounders would have to listen if teams made a compelling trade offer. I think the smart money is probably on him sticking around and signing an extension, perhaps one that allows him to fall below the DP threshold, which is likely around $1.7M next season (he currently hits the cap at about $1.9M).

Buy out

Thanks to changes to the MLS roster rules for this season, this is an option that was previously unavailable. Buying out a player would be painful and require some pride to be swallowed, but might end up as the only way to create enough space to significantly impact the roster this year.