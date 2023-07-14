Now close to full health, Sounders bullish on current roster

TUKWILA, Wash. — With Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris back in training a little bit ahead of schedule, the Seattle Sounders are finally starting to resemble the team that General Manager Craig Waibel envisioned when he first built the roster.

It’s also a roster that looks quite a bit more like the one that started the season 5-1-1 than the one that has been far more inconsistent while going 5-7-4 ever since.

“We’re trending back to healthy and I’m excited to see where this group goes,” Waibel told reporters on Friday. “Now that Jordan and Cristian are back, coaches are going to have a really nice challenge with how they balance minutes, how they select lineups. I think it will allow you guys to ask a lot more fun questions.”

With that in mind, Waibel reiterated that the Sounders aren’t necessarily looking to do anything very drastic during the summer transfer window that opened about a week ago and will close on Aug. 2.

“I’m only interested in adding if it makes us significantly better because I really like this roster,” Waibel said, noting that the Sounders are still just three points behind first-place St. Louis City despite all their struggles. “We have a really good chance to do something special down the stretch. This group believes it. They believe they have the potential. If we can make the team exponentially better, we’ll do it. In order to do that, it’s going to be a challenge, without a doubt.”

Essentially, Waibel said the only move the Sounders are interested in is one that improves the quality of the starters. As it is, Waibel said that when the Sounders are fully healthy he feels as though there are three to four players who will be left out that could be starters on most MLS teams.

“I don’t think there’s a desperate need other than to get healthy and let this team mesh,” he said. “My role is to put a roster together that challenges our coaches on a weekly basis to make tough decisions. As we trend toward healthy, I think that’s what our coaches will find. I don’t feel a distinct need right now.

“I absolutely believe this group is good enough to win the championship, without a doubt.”

To his point, the Sounders have only played one game this year with anything like an ideal XI. That was way back on March 18 in a home game against LAFC that finished 0-0. Jordan Morris, Nouhou, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan and Raúl Ruidíaz have all missed significant time since then.

In the meantime, Léo Chú has emerged as someone who warrants serious consideration among the starters, while there are open questions about Morris’ best position, how best to arrange the midfield and the ideal tactics. Teenagers like Cody Baker and Obed Vargas have also made cases for bigger roles.

After months of mostly trying to piece together a coherent lineup, head coach Brian Schmetzer seems to be looking forward to the new challenge of maximizing resources.

“We will decide what the best lineup, formation and tactics with that particular group of players,” Schmetzer said. “It’s almost like a mini-preseason. It could be some version of going back to what worked. It could be rewarding certain players. It could be guys in form, it could be young guys, it could be senior guys. That’s still all TBD in my mind.”

Whatever gets decided, Schmetzer is confident just having more competition for both starter and reserve minutes will lead to better outcomes.

“The other thing about a deep bench, experienced players is it’s great because what you do is make sure the guys who start play as hard as they can for as long as they can,” he said. “Then when you bring the next guy on, he does the same. You have to go right from the get-go. When you’re gassed, we’ll bring someone else on. That’s what helps teams win championships.”

