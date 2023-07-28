Unconventional answers to conventional problems of salary cap trouble

You may have heard that the Seattle Sounders are pretty tight against the cap. Yes, they’ve acquired a bit of Allocation Money recently, but $150k isn’t going to change any games.

What will change games? Craig Waibel says that he only wants to sign a game-changer, and that he has cash available. That’s real cash, and MLS teams deal in fake cash more frequently than real cash.

The club is capped out on the roster slots for real cash to have an impact.

If we work under the assumption that Waibel is telling the truth that he believes in the current talent, then we know he’s not going to buy out a Designated Player.

It’s time for Adrian Hanauer, Waibel & Co. to do the unconventional — take a player on loan who if they were signed to a contract would be an obvious DP, but whose controlling club is so ripe with cash that they don’t care about paying a salary for six months.

The best place to look for an unwanted player on an extremely rich team would be one of the Saudi Premier League’s big teams. Specifically, one that added several attacking talents for Europe, forcing their best player to the bench.

Look no further than Al Ittihad forward Abderrazak Hamdallah.

Ittihad already signed Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kanté, and Jota. Their contracts and transfer fees would probably buy a struggling OG MLS side. Essentially the concept is a reverse Pizarro, the former Inter Miami DP was picked up by AEK Athens for no money. In his case AEK is apparently signing him to a new contract, but he’s younger than Hamdallah. Abderrazak at 32 and on a deal through 2025 wouldn’t be looking at a new contract, just a place to play (if this idea is at all workable).

Hamdallah scored 21 goals last year, and is a fringe Moroccan national team player who is aging out. That’s actually good for the Sounders.

They likely have plans for the winter, which requires a large rebuild. Adding a single-window no-cost loan doesn’t disrupt the current plan for the next phase of the Sounders.

It does revitalize a club that needs to add enough talent that even when in an injury crisis they can still compete.

Abderrazak isn’t the only possible answer. There’s got to be other Saudi league players on the outs but under contract. The money flooding from Saudi to the major teams in Europe is huge. That spending is a possible way for Seattle to add talent without a transfer fee and minimal salary expenditure, in essence gaming the system in a way that LAFC and Gareth Bale or LA Galaxy with Zlatan did.

It’s a game-able system. It’s time for Waibel to game it. There’s still at least one trophy on offer. The Schmetzer tradition is to make the final of a major trophy every* year.

So let’s do that.