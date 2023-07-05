Sounders pick up $150k GAM in exchange for international roster spot

The Seattle Sounders acquired $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money from the Columbus Crew in exchange for an international roster spot for the remainder of this season. The trade leaves the Sounders with one open international roster spot despite having now traded away five of those spots this year.

Those five trades have netted the Sounders $500,000 in 2023 GAM and an additional $250,000 in 2024 GAM.

The trade would suggest the Sounders are at least hoping to be active in the summer transfer window, as GAM operates under a use-it-or-lose-it system. But if the Sounders are really as tight against the salary cap as our analysis suggests, they would probably need to move a senior roster player in order to make any additions. There aren’t a ton of obvious candidates to be traded, but depending on the severity of Xavier Arreaga’s recent injury he could potentially be placed on the season-ending injury list.