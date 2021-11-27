Dylan Teves scores second straight hat trick to lead UW to Elite 8

There isn’t a player in the nation any hotter than Dylan Teves. The Seattle Sounders Academy graduate scored his second straight hat trick on Friday, leading the University of Washington men’s soccer team to a 3-2 overtime win over the University of Indiana to punch a ticket to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite 8.

After scoring a penalty to equalize, Teves scored on a backpost header to again give UW the equalizer. Teves’ big moment came in overtime when he collected a pass in the middle of the field and took a couple touches before letting it rip from about 25 yards out. Teves’ rocket beat the IU goalkeeper to the far post.

IT'S OVER!!!!!! DYLAN TEVES WITH THE GOLDEN GOAL FOR THE HAT TRICK!!!!!! DO YOU BELIEVE IT!!



DOWN GOES INDIANA AND WE ARE GOING TO THE ELITE 8!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3Rw5dqdcO7 — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 27, 2021

This is the third straight year that UW has qualified for the Elite 8, but they’ve yet to make the College Cup.

His match-winner comes directly on the heels of Teves’ first collegiate hat trick against the University of Portland a round earlier. Teves, a MAC Hermann award finalist, now has 12 goals and seven assists in 19 appearances in the 2021 season.

GOAAAALLL HUSKIES!!



Dylan Teves with the hat trick!!#GoHuskies pic.twitter.com/9cAoUm9WAZ — Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 22, 2021

Although he played in 2018, Teves is considered a junior for eligibility purposes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Most observers expect Teves to turn pro, as he’d likely be a first-round pick in the MLS SuperDraft. The Sounders also have the ability to sign him to a Homegrown Player contract. They tried to sign Teves to a USL contract in 2018, but the Hawaii native opted to go to college instead. They’d now likely have to offer him an MLS deal to avoid the draft.