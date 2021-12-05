UW men’s soccer qualifies for first-ever College Cup

The University of Washington men’s soccer team is heading to its first-ever College Cup and, once again, have some Sounders Academy graduates to thank. After Dylan Teves scored all six of the Huskies’ first goal in their first two games, it was fellow Sounders Academy alum Gio Miglietti who scored a brace to lead the way in a 2-0 win over St. Louis.

Miglietti now has six goals and two assists for UW this year.

Just for good measure, Sounders Academy alum Sam Fowler registered the shutout for the Huskies to improve to 15-1-2 on the season. It was his eighth shutout and he has stopped 82.4% of the shots he’s faced (second best in Division I). His .658 goals against average is sixth best in the nation.

Although the UW has by far the most connections to the Sounders Academy, two of the other three teams in College Cup also have ties. Chris Hegardt has been a key part of Georgetown while Ethan O’Brien had two goals and three assists for Notre Dame this year. Former Sounders goalkeeper Terry Boss’ Oregon State also fell to Clemson in the Elite 8.

UW will play Georgetown in the semifinals on Friday in Cary, N.C. and the final will be played on Sunday.