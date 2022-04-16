Sounders U17s advance to GA Cup semis

The Seattle Sounders U17s advanced to the GA Cup semifinals after outlasting Monterrey’s academy team 0 (8)-0 (7) in a shootout on Friday. Academy goalkeeper Wyatt Nelson was credited with a shutout in regulation and then made a save in the shootout, setting the stage for Stuart Hawkins to convert the clincher.

What a moment



Stuart Hawkins drills the game-winning PK and our @SoundersAcademy U-17s advance to the GA Cup Semifinals! pic.twitter.com/XS9T10hbYU — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) April 15, 2022

Monterrey had come into the match having won their four previous matches in regulation, one of only two teams who had managed that.

The Sounders waste little time getting back into action. They’ll face Inter Miami on Saturday at 1:30 PM with the winner playing the winner of the River Plate-Tigres match in Sunday’s final. The matches are streamed on Twitch and YouTube with the final airing at 6:15 PM. Miami has now gone 5-0-0 in the tournament after beating Atlanta United and the Columbus Crew in the knockout stages.

All GA Cup matches consist of two 30-minute halves and 10-minute halftimes. Matches that are tied after regulation go straight to penalty shootout.

The Sounders went 2-0-1 to finish second in their group, beating Austin FC and Santos Laguna. They also beat the Philadelphia Union in the Round of 16.