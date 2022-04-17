Sounders U17s will play for another GA Cup title

The Seattle Sounders U17s will get a chance to defend their GA Cup trophy after beating Inter Miami 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the finals where they’ll face Mexico’s Tigres on Sunday.

Miami had come into their semifinal as the only team to win all five of its matches and were generally considered one of the tournament’s most talented squads. But the Sounders showcased their signature maturity and got an opening in the 37th minute when Miami were shown a red card. The Sounders broke through in the 49th minute on a Chris Aquino penalty, after Miami was whistled for a handball in the box.

GOALLLLLLL!!!



Chris Aquino slots home the PK to give the U-17’s a late lead!



The Sounders, who became the first MLS-affiliated team to win the GA Cup’s top division in 2019, will face Tigres for the opportunity to become the first MLS team to repeat as champion. Tigres beat River Plate 4-2 in the other semifinal.

How to watch the GA Cup final

Date/time: Sunday, 6:15 PM

Streaming: Twitch, YouTube