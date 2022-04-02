Three reasons to watch Defiance vs North Texas SC

Somedays there is just too much soccer. Today is one of those days. Seattle Sounders play at 5:00 PM PT. OL Reign play at 7:00 PM PT. Tacoma Defiance play at 7:00 PM PT. It’s a day meant for dual screen action, especially since you cannot watch a Defiance replay.

Defiance host North Texas SC, a team that has defined the dream of all MLS deuces, no matter the league. They burst onto the USL League One stage winning the double while also helping develop talent that are now being sold for millions of dollars, even without MLS experience.

NTX is good, but they’ve never travelled to Puget Sound for a match. Their last league was kind of tiny and their youngsters will need to grow into playing in a truly national league. Like Defiance they will not have much support from their MLS club, as both Dallas and Seattle play on Saturday. Whose youth movement is better? It’s time to find out.

Why you should watch

Mostly Defiance players — Defiance’s win over Monarchs featured several First Team players moving down a level, since the Sounders were off last weekend. With Seattle in Minnesota, the number of First Teamers will be smaller. Expect more of the 14 rostered Defiance players to feature in this squad.

— Defiance’s win over Monarchs featured several First Team players moving down a level, since the Sounders were off last weekend. With Seattle in Minnesota, the number of First Teamers will be smaller. Expect more of the 14 rostered Defiance players to feature in this squad. Defend first — If you think Brian Schmetzer is a defense-first coach, wait until you see a Wade Webber team. They will not be beat for structure or effort on the defensive side of the ball. Sure, they’ll be beat for quality, but Webber expects work, effort and grit. That didn’t change just because the team plays a 28 miles north.

— If you think Brian Schmetzer is a defense-first coach, wait until you see a Wade Webber team. They will not be beat for structure or effort on the defensive side of the ball. Sure, they’ll be beat for quality, but Webber expects work, effort and grit. That didn’t change just because the team plays a 28 miles north. Attacking flair — For a front-four player on Defiance to earn First Team minutes they have to be special. It’s just harder to breakthrough to a team that has 3 Best XI players and a bunch of top 50 scorers on it. To be the next Adeniran or Dhillon you need a combination of luck and a scoring knack at the lower levels.

How to watch

Match date/kickoff time: Saturday, April 2, 7:00 PM PT

Venue: Starfire Sports Stadium, Tukwila, WA

Online Streaming: MLS NEXT Pro

Defiance Absences: Cody Baker (ankle)

NTX: Unknown