Sounders well represented on youth national teams

Four players from the Seattle Sounders organization have been called into various United States youth national teams for ongoing training camps. Sounders Academy goalkeeper Mohammed Shour was called into the U16 team that is in camp from Jan. 4-13; Tacoma Defiance players Stuart Hawkins and Chris Aquino were called into the U17 camp that runs Jan. 5-13; and Sounders first-teamer Reed Baker-Whiting is with the U19 team that is training from Jan. 5-13.

The U16 and U17 teams are effectively gearing up for this February’s U17 Concacaf championship, which works as a qualifier for this summer’s U17 World Cup. The U19 camp is functioning as preparation for the U20 World Cup, for which the United States has already qualified.

Shour, Hawkins and Baker-Whiting have all previously appeared for their respective youth national teams, but this is Aquino’s first call-up. Aquino also recently signed his first professional contract.