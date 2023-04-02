GA Cup: Sounders U15s smash Arsenal, Chris Aquino bags hat trick for U17s

Abad Vargas contributed to all three goals for the Sounders Academy U15s in a 3-0 win over English power Arsenal and Chris Aquino scored a hat trick for the U17s in a 4-0 win over the Chicago Fire on Saturday in their respective GA Cup openers.

Starting off strong



Highlights from our U-15 win over Arsenal FC! pic.twitter.com/SlFs3laNeY — Sounders FC Academy (@SoundersAcademy) April 1, 2023

The U15s performance against Arsenal was nothing short of dominant with Vargas, Obed’s younger brother, leading the way. Vargas sent in the cross that led to the penalty on the first goal — eventually converted by Kevin-Luis Brito on the second attempt — he scored the second on a header from a corner kick and then assisted on the final goal, poking the ball away on the press to set up Jordan Dierks.

Not to be outdone, the two-time-defending champion U17s put together a comprehensive performance of their own against the Fire. Aquino, who signed a professional contract with the Tacoma Defiance earlier this year, had the first three goals. Nathan Song added the fourth