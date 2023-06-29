Two Sounders named to MLS NEXT All-Star team

For the second year, Stuart Hawkins is one of two Seattle Sounders Academy players named to the West team for the MLS NEXT All-Star Game. In 2022 Hawkins played with his now Tacoma Defiance teammate Chris Aquino. This time around he’s joined by 15-year-old goalkeeper Mohammed Shour.

The MLS NEXT All-Star Game started last year, serving as a part of the events and festivities around the MLS All-Star Game. While the MLS All-Stars will face Arsenal in this year’s event, the MLS NEXT version pits the best of Academy level talent in the 15- to 18-age range from the East and West against each other. A total of 44 players have been named for the match.

Stuart Hawkins, still just 16, is in his second season with Tacoma Defiance. After making four starts in his four 2022 MLS NEXT Pro appearances, the young centerback has already eclipsed those numbers in 2023. Hawkins has made himself an important part of Wade Webber’s side, appearing in 11 of the team’s 14 games with nine starts, playing 859 minutes and scoring one phenomenal goal.

CHIP SHOT ️‍♂️



WHAT A GOAL FROM STUART HAWKINS!



1-0 @TACdefiance pic.twitter.com/1tkxeriZ57 — MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) June 19, 2023

Mohammed Shour is a talented young GK already making waves in his age group. He’s received national attention, being named to the Rising XI, a team of players to watch ahead of this year’s Generation Adidas Cup. He’s also received some national team attention, as well, spending some time with the USYNT U-16 team.

The game will take place on Wednesday, July 19 at 7:30 AM PT. If you’d like to watch, you can apparently do so via the MLS NEXT TikTok.