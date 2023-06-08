Defiance Notebook: Right back at ya

Defiance suffered their first home loss of 2023 back on Monday. St. Louis City2 came in and dominated all aspects of play in what felt like a flashback to some of S2/Defiance’s worst days. It was also St. Louis’s third win of the season.

Tacoma’s struggles were unusual and it’s not easy to figure out where blame or credit lies. The formation wasn’t unique, the lineup was fairly typical. Still, almost every player struggled. Maybe it was a collective case of the Mondays?

Earlier this week Defiance signed a left back, Pedro Rodrigues.

The next Right Back?

With Cody Baker successfully transitioning to being a full-time Seattle Sounders player, Tacoma Defiance doesn’t have a natural right back. Over the past few weeks they have tried three different players there, to mixed success.

Antonio Herrera

At right back Herrera looked a bit out of place. He’s not a fullback. He’s very intriguing as a wingback. He’s got flair and flash that can open up interesting passing lanes and is able to beat older pros on the dribble.

So, when Defiance flex into odd-back sets you should expect to see more of him.

Blake Bowen

Bowen was drafted by the Seattle Sounders this season and has been a regular with Defiance. He’s spirited, with that vibe that says he gets the organization’s values, but also in danger of seeing cards (like the post-match red after the loss last Monday). Blake is a converted midfielder, but understands the defensive role quite well. He’s a solid either-side fullback option at the Next Pro level already.

We may see more of Bowen on the right now that there are two left backs after the signing of Pedro.

Ethan Dobbelaere

His rehab start post injury was as a flowing right back in the mold of an Alex Roldan. Now in his fifth season among pros, the only certainty about his role is that he belongs on the right — winger, mid, wingback, fullback? That’s not known yet.

With Alex, Cody Baker, and Reed Baker-Whiting all playing well in MLS we may see more of Ethan with Defiance, especially if there’s a goal to sell Baker-Whiting soon.

What is love?

Baker isn’t the only former Defiance player who earned their first MLS appearance this spring. Marlon Vargas, who spent five years with Defiance, took the field for the Colorado Rapids. Of note, he replaced on-loan midfielder Danny Leyva.

Vargas has two goals and three assists in 772 minutes with Rapids 2. He has 11 minutes of MLS play.

“You make an investment in the person when you’re a coach,” Defiance head coach Wade Webber said about the most recent first-team appearance from his cohort of former and current players.

“You believe in a player — there’s a love. I love the players. I just want the best for them,” Webber continued. “When they cross a threshold, receive an award, get a first team appearance...” the coaches talk about it and celebrate the accomplishments no matter what organization they are with.

Webber said that can be for players like Jesse Daley, Sam Rogers and Marlon Vargas, who have succeeded after leaving the Sounders organization, as well as the Bakers, Rothrocks, and Ragens who do so here.

Possible first-teamers

Players who could get called up in case of injury — these are not the best long-term prospects, but those who can help a team win now.

Right back Cody Baker — He signed with the first team and continues to play anywhere the Sounders want. This will be his last time on the list, as he’s unlikely to be thought of as a Defiance player any more. Right winger Paul ‘Future President’ Rothrock — Rothrock is now out of ability to be called up via short-term agreements. He scored three times in his only three appearances with the first team. He did struggle a bit since coming back to Defiance, failing to see the ball as much as he had in the early season. Attacker Braudilio Rodrigues — Take Nouhou, but make him taller and capable of shooting. That’s what Brau shows going forward. He’s got verve with great vision and the desire to pounce towards goal in two long strides. As the team gets more comfortable around him expect even more goal danger, and probably assists from one of the older Defiance players.

Keep watching: All around creator Antonio Herrera has now started as a left wing, a right wing, a #10, a right wingback and a right back. When a team always finds a way to get a player on the field that’s a sign they believe there’s something special there. Herrera is probably the best technical dribbler in the youth ranks. He may have the highest peak of any of the current Defiance players.

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 0 – St. Louis CITY2 2

Monday, June 5, 2023

Venue: Starfire Sports Stadium

Referee: Adam Zarrin

Assistants: Christian Clerc, Baboucarr Jallow

Fourth official: Dion Cox

Weather: 71 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

STL – Caden Glover 10’

STL – John Klein (Wan Kuzain) 14’

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TAC – Fito Ovalle (caution) 12’

TAC – Braudilio Rodrigues (caution) 15’

STL – Caden Glover (caution) 29’

STL – AJ Palazzolo (caution) 50’

TAC – Paul Rothrock (caution) 59’

TAC – Gio Miglietti (caution) 70’

STL – Wan Kuzain (caution) 84’

STL – Larsen Hackworth (caution) 87’

TAC – Blake Bowen (ejection) – After Full Time

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance – Andrew Thomas; Ethan Dobbelaere (Gio Miglietti 46’), Hal Uderitz, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Blake Bowen (Georgi Minoungou 74’); Fito Ovalle – captain (Sebastian Gomez 58’), Frank Daroma; Paul Rothrock, Braudilio Rodrigues, Antonio Herrera (Stuart Hawkins 46’); Chris Aquino (Eythor Bjørgolfsson 46’)

Substitutes not used: Wallis Lapsley, Jacob Castro, Elias Katsaros

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 14

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 6

St. Louis CITY2 – Christian Olivares; Sergio Rivas, Michael Wentzel, Fritz Volmar, Ezra Armstrong; Wan Kuzain (Josh Maher 89’), Max Schneider, AJ Palazzolo (Larsen Hackworth 76’), John Klein; Caden Glover (Ryley Gibbs 69’), Faysal Bettache (Dida Armstrong 69’)

Substitutes not used: Nick Bishop, Stanislav Koval, Nolan McGuire

Total shots: 14

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 22

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3

Next match: At San Jose Earthquakes II on Sunday, June 11 at 4:30 PM PT on MLS Season Pass (paid)

Historically, Quakes 2 matches can get out of hand quickly. It’s not that they lack talent, they just have a history of pressing everywhere and when a younger team does that they can be overwhelmed fast.

This season San Jose is 4-5-1, +1 with 1.36 ppg, which is good for third in the Pacific but would be the bottom of the Frontier Division in the other half of the Western Conference. They’ve only picked up two points in their last three played and haven’t had a multi-goal win since April 2. Their top scorers have two goals. Their top assist man has two assists.