Tacoma Defiance sign Brazilian defender Pedro Rodrigues

Tacoma Defiance announced on Wednesday that the club has signed former Palmeiras academy player Pedro Karalkovas Rodrigues to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. He will be eligible to play once the secondary transfer window opens early next month and his International Transfer Certificate is received. Rodrigues began training with the organization as a trialist a little over a month ago, as initially reported by Niko Moreno.

I'm told that the Brazilian trilist is Pedro Karalkovas, a talented 19 year old prospect who mainly plays left back.



The Palmeiras product has been part of the Brazilian National team youth process & could be a very interesting player for #Sounders, even if he starts in Tacoma. https://t.co/tp2nkOALvr pic.twitter.com/EKZ9H5F2Fg — Niko Moreno (@ELROLONW) May 5, 2023

Pedro Rodrigues, 19, joins Defiance having spent six years in the Palmeiras academy from 2016 to 2022. During that time he also received call-ups to Brazil’s U-15 and U-17 national teams. His signing provides some additional depth and an intriguing option for the future at left back, where a cascading series of injuries and absences at fullback for the Seattle Sounders has forced both teams to explore the full extent of their depth to field a squad recently.

“We’ve been tracking him since his time as a youth academy product at Palmeiras and with the Brazilian Youth National Team,” Vice President of Player Development Henry Brauner said in the team’s announcement of the signing. “We must give credit to Pedro [Rodrigues], as he impressed the club during his training period with us and we are excited to help him take next steps in his pathway.” Rodrigues has yet to compete professionally, joining from the U-20 team of Brazilian third tier side Volta Redonda FC. He clearly made an impression while on trial, building on what the club had seen while tracking his development and showing the qualities that make coaches excited about young players.

As Wade Webber, Defiance Head Coach, put it, “he is a wonderfully technical left back who brings with him a tremendous pedigree and background. I have been impressed by his willingness to ask questions and desire to improve, which isn’t always something a young player displays.” Webber, a former school teacher, has long shown a fondness for the teaching aspect of his current role, and an appreciation for players who are eager to learn. “He is competitive but always with a positive attitude. My whole staff looks forward to working with Pedro and helping him learn and grow with Defiance.”

Pedro Rodrigues is the son of Márcio Rodrigues, better known as Magrão. His father was best known for playing at Palmeiras, but according to interviews from back in Brazil, when the opportunity arose for Pedro to follow in his footsteps and join the Palmeiras academy, he actually advised against it in order to protect his son from expectations and pressure that may be placed upon him. Kids are funny, though, and Pedro Rodrigues apparently had friends at the academy, so he joined in secret and surprised his dad with the news while on a vacation. That’s not really necessary information or pertinent to his signing here, but it’s a fun anecdote.

The signing of Rodrigues brings the Defiance roster back to 17 players on MLS NEXT Pro contracts after Cody Baker’s signing of an MLS contract. We could see him slotted in as soon as he’s available, as Travian Sousa is seen more as a left winger and Baker seems to have a good chance at continuing to find MLS minutes even as other First Team players return from injury.

Current Tacoma Defiance roster by position (age)

Goalkeeper: Wallis Lapsley (25)

Defender: Blake Bowen (22), Stuart Hawkins (16), Elias Katsaros (21), Gio Miglietti (23), Pedro Rodrigues (19), Travian Sousa (21), Hal Uderitz (23)

Midfielder: Juan Alvarez (18), Chris Aquino (16), Frank Daroma (21), Antonio Herrera (18), Georgi Minoungou (20), Fito Ovalle (25), Braudilio Rodrigues (23), Paul Rothrock (24)

Forward: Eythor Bjørgolfsson (22)